Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of Koss stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 million, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of -0.81. Koss has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $5.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Koss by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koss in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koss in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koss during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Koss by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

