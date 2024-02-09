Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock.

Honest Stock Performance

Shares of HNST opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. Honest has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $322.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.73.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Honest had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $86.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Honest will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honest

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest

In other news, major shareholder Venture Manageme Institutional sold 64,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $90,516.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,047,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jessica Warren sold 50,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $148,937.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 965,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,296.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Venture Manageme Institutional sold 64,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $90,516.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,047,728 shares in the company, valued at $14,167,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 375,783 shares of company stock valued at $646,287 in the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC increased its stake in Honest by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC now owns 10,474,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after acquiring an additional 56,978 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honest by 25.1% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 5,825,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Honest by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,582,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Honest by 34.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,746,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 711,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Honest by 386.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 1,397,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

