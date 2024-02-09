Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. INCA Investments LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,331,000 after buying an additional 779,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 478,516 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at $4,323,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter worth $4,706,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth $3,452,000.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

