Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $32.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $994.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.90.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $167.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.96 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

