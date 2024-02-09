Barclays Lowers Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target to $75.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

ORA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORA

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ORA stock opened at $64.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $93.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.94.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $208.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth about $360,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.