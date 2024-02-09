JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Earns Hold Rating from HSBC

HSBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JKS. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.30 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

NYSE JKS opened at $25.40 on Monday. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $58.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 1,240.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 92,963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after acquiring an additional 366,251 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

