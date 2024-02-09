Evercore ISI Reaffirms “In-Line” Rating for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on H. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.14.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 1.2 %

Insider Activity

NYSE:H opened at $131.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.55. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.46. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $133.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,143.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $9,918,594. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.