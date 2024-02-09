JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $25.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

JKS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $58.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 657.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

