LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $260.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.45.

Shares of LPLA opened at $243.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.83. LPL Financial has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $259.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

