BMO Capital Markets Increases 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target to $70.00

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FDMT. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.44.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $26.90 on Monday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.70.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $104,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,192,745.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $10,546,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,247,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,961,760.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $104,863.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,192,745.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,980 shares of company stock worth $12,216,118 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $55,466,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,210,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,105,000 after purchasing an additional 807,031 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,778,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,200,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,664,000 after buying an additional 363,695 shares in the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

