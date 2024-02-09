VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in VTEX during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in VTEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VTEX by 1,707.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTEX opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. VTEX has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $8.38.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. VTEX had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

