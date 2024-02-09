BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.25.

BOKF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BOK Financial

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $81.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average of $80.10. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $106.47.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.