Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KVYO. Barclays cut their target price on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.46.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Price Performance

NYSE KVYO opened at $28.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56. Klaviyo has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Klaviyo will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth about $3,822,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 291,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 45,406 shares during the period.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.