Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RXT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

In other news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 110,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $143,652.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,675,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Srini Koushik sold 20,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $26,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 803,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,030.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amar Maletira sold 110,502 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $143,652.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,675,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,629.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 387,501 shares of company stock valued at $555,068. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

