Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $370.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $445.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $425.31.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $282.60 on Monday. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $279.64 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 34.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.8% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.