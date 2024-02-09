Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $1,500.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $1,680.00.

MKL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,412.50.

Markel Group stock opened at $1,407.50 on Monday. Markel Group has a 52-week low of $1,186.56 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,421.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1,445.96. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in Markel Group by 106.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

