Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) PT Lowered to $92.00 at Mizuho

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ON. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.92.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Onsemi by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Onsemi by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.