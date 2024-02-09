HC Wainwright Lowers Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target to $48.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

PLRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.50.

PLRX opened at $16.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 19.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $975.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.19. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 2,872.79%. Research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,261.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,261.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,526.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,044.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $869,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 97,420 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 423,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 43,475 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

