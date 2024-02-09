Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $526.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $484.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAIA. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $498.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $468.89.

SAIA stock opened at $553.10 on Tuesday. Saia has a 52 week low of $244.69 and a 52 week high of $556.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $443.70 and its 200 day moving average is $419.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Saia news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total transaction of $935,851.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,113 shares of company stock worth $11,844,200. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Saia by 5.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,515,000 after purchasing an additional 136,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after buying an additional 39,660 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,105,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,662,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 68.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,755,000 after buying an additional 325,031 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

