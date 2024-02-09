Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $96.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EMN. Barclays decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.63 and a 200-day moving average of $81.90. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.