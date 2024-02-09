Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $131.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $131.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.35.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EL opened at $140.77 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $262.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.82 and its 200-day moving average is $142.65.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,137.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 399,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 367,503 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

