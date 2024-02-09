Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives $328.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $328.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

MSI stock opened at $328.35 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $255.85 and a fifty-two week high of $330.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.38.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

