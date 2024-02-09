Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VRNS. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $186,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 460,061 shares in the company, valued at $20,932,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,413. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

