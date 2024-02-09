Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives $48.39 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.39.

HWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $53.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $183,021.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $183,021.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $464,757.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,589 shares of company stock worth $1,475,848 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,279,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth approximately $22,744,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 183.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,616,000 after acquiring an additional 286,206 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,690,000 after acquiring an additional 266,428 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Further Reading

