Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IRDM

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch purchased 28,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at $26,162,813.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -288.87%.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Free Report

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.