HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

NYSE HCI opened at $93.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $799.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.11 and its 200-day moving average is $70.57.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $131.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group in the second quarter valued at about $501,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in HCI Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in HCI Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the second quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in HCI Group by 221.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

