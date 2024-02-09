Analysts Set Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Target Price at $30.65

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.65.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bancolombia in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.60 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.
Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $34.43.
Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 14.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.8835 per share. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 54.71%.
Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
