Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives $34.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.
Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $11.81 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $22.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.49.
Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,528.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 244.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.
