Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives $34.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Verve Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics Stock Up 7.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERV. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 36.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,985,000 after purchasing an additional 587,863 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $11.81 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $22.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,528.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 244.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.