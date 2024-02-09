Brokerages Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Price Target at GBX 734.29

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 734.29 ($9.21).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.03) to GBX 825 ($10.34) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 795 ($9.97) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.03) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 715 ($8.96) to GBX 750 ($9.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of LRE stock opened at GBX 620 ($7.77) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 614.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 599.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 405.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,525.61, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 502.87 ($6.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 690 ($8.65).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

