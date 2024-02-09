UBS Group Increases Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $198.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $191.00 to $198.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.90.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.9 %

RGA opened at $167.42 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $175.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.30.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann purchased 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. NDVR Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 13,897 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.