Clorox’s (CLX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $162.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Clorox’s FY2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

CLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.64.

Clorox Stock Down 0.9 %

Clorox stock opened at $154.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. Clorox has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 761.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

