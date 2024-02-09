Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Downgraded by DZ Bank

DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.95.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

CVX stock opened at $154.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $173.51. The firm has a market cap of $290.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.17%.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

