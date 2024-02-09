Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.31 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 23.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

