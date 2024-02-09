Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Director Charles Francis Kane Sells 5,000 Shares

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) Director Charles Francis Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $286,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.