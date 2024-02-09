A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Sells $382,521.97 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 28,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $382,521.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,464,957.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dhrupad Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,679 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $113,347.74.

On Monday, January 29th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,498 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $291,942.84.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,809 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $123,590.27.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,729 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $199,915.59.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $12.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.54 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,334,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,957,000 after acquiring an additional 485,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,965,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,697,000 after acquiring an additional 185,362 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,772,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,457,000 after acquiring an additional 359,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,564,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,419,000 after acquiring an additional 201,475 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,504,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their target price on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

