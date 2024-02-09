Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKSGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 242.86 ($3.04).

Several research analysts recently commented on MKS shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.76) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.89) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.26) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

In other news, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,686 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.25), for a total value of £61,346.74 ($76,904.53). Insiders have bought a total of 174 shares of company stock valued at $44,889 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

MKS stock opened at GBX 236.50 ($2.96) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,185.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.58. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 136.10 ($1.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 293.20 ($3.68). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 261.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 237.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

