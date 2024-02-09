Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) Critical Analysis

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Permian Resources and PetroQuest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Resources 11.02% 12.03% 7.95% PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Permian Resources and PetroQuest Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Resources $2.13 billion 4.91 $515.04 million $0.91 14.87 PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04

Analyst Recommendations

Permian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than PetroQuest Energy. PetroQuest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Permian Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Permian Resources and PetroQuest Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Resources 0 3 13 0 2.81 PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Permian Resources presently has a consensus target price of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 21.21%. Given Permian Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Permian Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Permian Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Permian Resources has a beta of 4.32, indicating that its stock price is 332% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Permian Resources beats PetroQuest Energy on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About PetroQuest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

