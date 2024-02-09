JMP Securities Raises Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $285.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $255.36.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $269.00 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $270.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $59,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 356,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,068,037.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at $57,992,915.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $59,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 356,229 shares in the company, valued at $82,068,037.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,910 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

