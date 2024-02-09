Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CABA. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ CABA opened at $25.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.47. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabaletta Bio

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $215,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 147,346 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

