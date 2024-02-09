Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) COO Sells $1,991,664.64 in Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $515.34 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $300.86 and a 52-week high of $517.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.93.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

