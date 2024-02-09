Oppenheimer Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $4,200.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BKNG. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,582.54.

Get Booking alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

Booking Trading Up 3.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

BKNG opened at $3,840.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,331.23 and a twelve month high of $3,844.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,478.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,195.30.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Booking by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,306,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 126,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.