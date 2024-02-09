Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.12. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $24.30.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.26). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $625.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 58.21%.

Insider Transactions at Alliance Resource Partners

In related news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 33,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $682,253.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,202,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,092,601.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alliance Resource Partners news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 33,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $682,253.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,202,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,092,601.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 32,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $738,402.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,548,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,504,777.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,028. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 107.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth $98,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 407.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Further Reading

