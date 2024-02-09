Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.76.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paylocity

Paylocity Trading Up 2.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $171.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.65 and a 200-day moving average of $177.15. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $139.40 and a 1-year high of $232.47.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,622 shares of company stock worth $262,902. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $101,952,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,172,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,181,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $86,063,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.