Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SLNO. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $47.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of -1.56. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $50.59.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.33). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 25,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $696,387.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,967.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Soleno Therapeutics news, insider Kristen Yen sold 17,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $676,508.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at $76,917.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 25,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $696,387.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,967.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,158,557 over the last 90 days. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 898.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

