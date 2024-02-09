PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.06.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $82.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

