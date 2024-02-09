Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) PT Raised to $20.00 at Barclays

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNCY. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $798.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $248.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.34 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,702,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,577,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $38,685.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,702,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,577,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,239,261 shares of company stock worth $67,823,873 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after buying an additional 441,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,468,000 after acquiring an additional 150,735 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

