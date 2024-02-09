Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Real Matters stock opened at C$6.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.31. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$7.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.09. The firm has a market cap of C$470.51 million, a PE ratio of -58.55, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

