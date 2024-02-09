Brokerages Set goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Target Price at C$173.88

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$176.56.

GSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$177.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

TSE:GSY opened at C$153.99 on Friday. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$87.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$168.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 27.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$156.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$132.86.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.38. goeasy had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of C$321.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$320.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 16.7928026 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. goeasy’s payout ratio is 32.38%.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total transaction of C$387,600.00. Insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

