Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.88.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Globant stock opened at $237.83 on Friday. Globant has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $251.50. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.86.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $545.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
