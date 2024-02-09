Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLOB

Institutional Trading of Globant

Globant Trading Up 0.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Globant by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Globant by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Globant by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Globant by 2.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $237.83 on Friday. Globant has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $251.50. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.86.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $545.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.