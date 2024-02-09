TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.60.

TRU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,629.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TRU opened at $69.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.45.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

